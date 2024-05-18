Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Head to Head Survey

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.96% -50.83% Hookipa Pharma -88.73% -33.33% -20.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Hookipa Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hookipa Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 200.22%. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 472.32%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.03 million ($0.52) -4.40 Hookipa Pharma $20.13 million 4.01 -$81.58 million ($0.50) -1.63

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hookipa Pharma. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hookipa Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell cancer; and mupadolimab (CPI-006), a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer. In addition, it is developing CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression that is in investigational new drug application-enabling studies, as well as CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license afreemnt with Monash University to research, develop, and commercialize certain antibodies directed to CXCR2 for the treatment of human diseases; and Vernalis (R&D) Limited to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing certain adenosine receptor antagonists, including ciforadenant, as well as strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of mupadolimab. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

