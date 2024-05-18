Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 756,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

HBNC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $6,167,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 103,084 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 94,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,987,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

