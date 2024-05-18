HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $35.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of HP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

