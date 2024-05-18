Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $6.87. 1,778,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,243,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Specifically, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $753.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

