Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Short Interest Update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hyliion by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 762,909 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HYLN opened at $1.59 on Friday. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
