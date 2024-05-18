IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) PT Raised to $99.00 at Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

IDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.80.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $98.49 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 14,206.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in IDACORP by 297.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $6,190,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 545.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.