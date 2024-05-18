Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 16,501 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,187,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,110,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after buying an additional 859,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.