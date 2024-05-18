Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

