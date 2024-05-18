Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $271.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average of $255.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.90 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.