Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 642 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Incyte Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.10 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

