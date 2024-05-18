Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after acquiring an additional 555,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 298,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

NYSE DT opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

