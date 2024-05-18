Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

