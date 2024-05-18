Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.