Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,596 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HSBC by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $44.54 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

