Ieq Capital LLC Buys 67 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,767.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,633.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,518.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

