Ieq Capital LLC Buys 859 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Western Digital by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 60,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.10 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

