Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 135.53%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.