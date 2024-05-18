Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $81,865,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 874,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

