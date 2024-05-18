Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $183.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.14. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $191.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

