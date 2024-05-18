Ieq Capital LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

