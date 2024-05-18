Ieq Capital LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ALB opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

