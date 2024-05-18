Ieq Capital LLC Has $367,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EQT by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 4,257.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 800,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after acquiring an additional 781,706 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,017,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $23,320,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE EQT opened at $41.18 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

