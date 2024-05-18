Ieq Capital LLC Has $395,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

STLD stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

