Ieq Capital LLC Invests $330,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,522,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 208,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 132,888 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

