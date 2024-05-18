Ieq Capital LLC Invests $362,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

