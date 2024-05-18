Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,775 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 43,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

