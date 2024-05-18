Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 35.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

