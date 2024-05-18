Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 95 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.21. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $276.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

