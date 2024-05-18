Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

