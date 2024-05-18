Ieq Capital LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

