Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

