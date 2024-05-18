Ieq Capital LLC Sells 267 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $46.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.