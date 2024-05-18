Ieq Capital LLC Sells 280 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $90.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

