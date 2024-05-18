Ieq Capital LLC Sells 601 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

KKR stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $107.94. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.