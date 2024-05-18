Ieq Capital LLC Sells 687 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 320.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $18,976,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $148.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $148.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

