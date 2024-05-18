Ieq Capital LLC Sells 911 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,825,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

