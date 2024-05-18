Ieq Capital LLC Sells 961 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in PTC by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $184.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average is $174.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.47 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.