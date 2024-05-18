Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Edison International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,734,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EIX opened at $76.30 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

