Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $257.78 Average PT from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.78.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

