Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on July 8th

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $25.19 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.