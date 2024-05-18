Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on July 8th

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2752 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $25.19 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.