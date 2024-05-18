Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 19.2%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shot up 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.48 ($0.14). 1,245,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 221,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.12).
Indus Gas Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.97 million, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.15.
Indus Gas Company Profile
Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.
