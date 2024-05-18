Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.62. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $69.62 and a one year high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3,487.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMKTA shares. TheStreet cut Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

