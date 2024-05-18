InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 118.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $18.46 on Friday. InMode has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InMode will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

