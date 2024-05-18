InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Update

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InnovAge Stock Down 3.1 %

InnovAge stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

