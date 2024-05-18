Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $878,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

