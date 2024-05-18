Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$4.63 million during the quarter.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.