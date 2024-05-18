Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 678,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on INZY shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

