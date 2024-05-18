Insider Buying: BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Purchases 8,169 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $112,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,893 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,274.39.

BK Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $13.95 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

