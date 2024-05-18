Insider Buying: BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Purchases 8,169 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $112,487.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,893 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,274.39.
BK Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $13.95 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.