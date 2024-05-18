Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells $171,546.06 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 931 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total value of $171,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,266,799.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,380 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $282,072.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $179.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.64. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $143.88 and a twelve month high of $258.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

