Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $280,748.16 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 352.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Insmed by 898.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 265,457 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

